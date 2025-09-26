Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network follow-up gets official title and release date

Aaron Sorkin is set to write and direct a follow-up to The Social Network for Sony Pictures, and the project’s title, cast, and release date have all been made official. The film will be titled The Social Reckoning and will hit theaters on October 9, 2026.

Jeremy Strong (Succession) will play Mark Zuckerberg, with Mikey Madison (Anora) playing whistle-blower Frances Haugen, and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) playing Jeff Horowitz, the Wall Street Journal reporter who wrote a series of articles that exposed the troubling revelations about Facebook’s inner workings and global impact. It was recently reported that Bill Burr (The Mandalorian) would also star in the movie.

The official logline reads: “ A companion piece to the hit film, The Social Network, Sorkin’s original screenplay tells the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets. “

It has previously been reported that the film will “ focus on how the company’s own reporting pointed to the negative effects the company’s social media was having on teens and kids, how it knew misinformation was proliferating and causing violence and how it contributed to the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. ” Others have said that the film’s scope will go even further, exploring Facebook’s effects on teens and preteens, its role in inciting violence, and its influence in countries far beyond U.S. borders.

In 2020, Sorkin expressed his desire to return to the world of The Social Network, but only if David Fincher returned to direct. “ People have been talking to me about [a sequel] because of what we’ve discovered is the dark side of Facebook, ” he said. “ Do I want to write that movie? Yeah I do. I will only write it if [David Fincher] directs it. If Billy Wilder came back from the grave and said he wanted to direct it, I’d say I’d only do it with David. ” As we know, Sorkin will now be directing the project himself.

While it’s a shame that Fincher won’t be back, Sorkin does have more experience behind the camera than he once did. He’s helmed Molly’s Game, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Being the Ricardos in the last decade. The Social Network received eight nominations at the 83rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. It won three, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin.