Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is getting a new 2-disc 4K Blu-ray from Shout Factory

Before his big breakout, Jim Carrey was primarily known as James Carrey — the consistently hilarious performer on Fox’s comedy sketch show, In Living Color, from Keenan Ivory Wayans. However, 1994 saw Carrey instantly become a household name with not one, not two, but three hit movies that split the sides of audiences across the country, and soon, the world. That kind of output is just not seen, especially as a debut. According to Blu-ray.com, the movie that started it all, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, is now coming to 4K Blu-ray in a special 2-disc set from Shout Factory.

Tom Shadyac’s 1994 film, which also starred a slightly pre-Friends fame Courtney Cox, along with Sean Young and Udo Kier, is set to hit retailers on July 29. Ace Ventura was such a hit that he became one of those characters that people did impressions of. Reacher star Alan Ritchson even cited the film as an early inspiration. Calling Carrey his hero, Ritchson remembers, “When Ace Ventura came out [in 1994], I was in sixth grade, and I was enamored. He was so physical, goofy and unafraid. I’d never seen anything like it. I dressed up as Ace Ventura for three Halloweens in a row. I showed up to school and wouldn’t break character the entire time. I had the hair, the business card and I would walk up to people at their lunch tables and say, ‘Excuse me, I’d like to ass you a few questions.”



The description reads,

“He’s the best there is. In fact, he’s the only one there is! He’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Jim Carrey (Liar Liar) is on the case to find the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot and quarterback Dan Marino. He goes eyeball to eyeball with a man-eating shark, stakes out the Miami Dolphins, and woos and wows the ladies. Whether he’s undercover, under fire, or underwater, he always gets his man … or beast!”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary With Director Tom Shadyac

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY