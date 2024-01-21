Poll: Favorite Movie From 1994

What film released 30 years ago in 1994 was your favorite? Is it Dumb and Dumber, Pulp Fiction, The Shawshank Redemption, or something else?

It is hard to believe (for people of a certain age), but the year 1994 was 30 years ago! For this week’s poll, we wanted to step back into the time machine and reminisce about what could possibly be considered one of the best years in cinema history. If, like me, you are in your thirties, 1994 holds a nostalgic place due to movies such as Blank Check, D2: The Mighty Ducks, Major League 2, Clifford, The Flintstones, Getting Even With Dad, Little Big League, Angels in the Outfield, The Little Rascals, Camp Nowhere, Richie Rich and Little Giants. The year also represented the huge breakout of comedy legend Jim Carrey as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber were all released during that single calendar year.

But it wasn’t just movies aimed at a child’s heart that were released in 1994. The year also saw some genuine masterpieces that have gone on to be heralded as some of the best films ever made. Whether it was the eventual Best Picture winner Forrest Gump or the film currently sitting at number one on the IMDB top movies of all time list: The Shawshank Redemption. 1994 would also be Quentin Tarantino’s true breakout year with his Oscar-winning film Pulp Fiction, while we would also be introduced to a new indie filmmaker named Kevin Smith with his film Clerks.

We would get two now classic Christmas films, The Santa Clause and Miracle on 34th Street, while also getting two films that have been labeled by some as the worst movies ever made with North and Exit To Eden.

1999 often gets hailed as the greatest year for movies ever, but after compiling this list, I’d say 1994 gives it a run for its money. Even though we did compile an exhaustive list of some of the best films from 1994, if you don’t see your favorite listed, click the “Other” button and let us know in the comments.