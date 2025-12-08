UFO documentary Age of Disclosure is a major success on Prime Video, outperforming blockbusters like One Battle After Another

People love a good UFO conspiracy theory, and according to Deadline, they love it a lot more than any of the big-budget blockbusters of the year. The Age of Disclosure is a documentary directed by Dan Farah, featuring testimony from members of the U.S. government regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) that have visited our planet and why this information has been kept under wraps. Within 48 hours of release on Prime Video, The Age of Disclosure has already broken the streaming service’s record for highest-grossing documentary. In fact, it has outperformed major movies such as One Battle After Another, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and more.

The Age of Disclosure Has Been a Major Success on Prime Video

Numbers haven’t been revealed, but in a press release, The Age of Disclosure producers said, “ The documentary debuted at #1 and #2 (purchase and rental respectively) on Prime Video’s chart of Best Selling Movies in all genres, where it remained for the first 8 days of its release, outperforming major studio titles such as Warner Bros. One Battle After Another, Weapons, The Conjuring Last Rights, Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth, Disney’s Tron, and Paramount’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. Two weeks after release, the film remains in the top ten of Prime Videos New Releases Best Sellers chart, and #1 and #2 out of all documentaries. “

What is The Age of Disclosure About?

The Age of Disclosure “ shockingly reveals an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life and a secret war among major nations to reverse-engineer advanced technology of non-human origin. Featuring testimony from 34 members of the U.S. Government, military, and intelligence communities, the film exposes the profound stakes for the future of humanity. The timely documentary arrives amid historic bipartisan Congressional hearings on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and the proposed UAP Disclosure Act, led by Senators Schumer, Rounds, and Gillibrand, calling for transparency about what the government knows about UAP and non-human intelligent life. “

Farah, who produced Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, said he’s spent the last three years making the film in secrecy. “ Everyone interviewed in the film has direct knowledge of the UAP issue as a result of their work for the U.S. Government, and is breaking their silence in the film with what they can lawfully disclose, ” states a release. “ The Age of Disclosure is unprecedented in terms of its access, credibility, and the information it reveals. “

He told Deadline that the issue of UAPs and the government cover-up is “ the biggest issue of our time. It’s the permanent bureaucracy in various intelligence agencies and private defense contractors and inside of the military that are gatekeeping this information and keeping it from us and our elected officials. “

