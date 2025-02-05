Animals: Ben Affleck to direct and star in Netflix thriller with Gillian Anderson

Deadline reports that Ben Affleck is set to direct Animals, a new thriller for Netflix. He will not only helm the film. but also star in it. The report adds that Gillian Anderson will appear as well, which is just wonderful in my book.

We don’t know much about the plot of Animals at this time, except that it will revolve around a kidnapping. Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray wrote the script for the film, which will be shot in Los Angeles. Affleck will also produce alongside Matt Damon and Dani Bernfeld for Artists Equity and Brad Weston and Collin Creighton for Makeready.

Originally, Animals was set to star Damon in the leading role with Affleck just directing, but some issues with the rights forced the project to be put on hold. Affleck moved on to The Accountant 2, and by the time Animals was ready to move forward again, Damon was already attached to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Affleck needed to move forward, so the easiest choice was to just star in it himself.

Affleck will next be seen in The Accountant 2. “ When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) to solve the murder, ” reads the official synopsis. “ With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search. ” The sequel will be released in theaters on April 25th.