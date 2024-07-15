Sean Baker’s Anora red-band trailer presents a downward spiral love story about a couple in over their heads

Move over, Vivian Ward! A new sex worker is making the Hollywood scene, and she looks tough as nails. Sean Baker’s first Anora trailer hits the dance floor today, and if you’ve got any children in your vicinity, you should cover their ears. Today’s red-band trailer is full of skin, expletives, and an out-of-control courtship for a young couple, making a Russian oligarch quite angry. Baker’s Anora won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and today, we get a front-row seat for the comedic drama that’s already got people talking.

In NEON‘s Anora trailer, Mickey Madison (Better Things) heads to Las Vegas to tie the knot with her new husband Ivan (Mark Eidelshtein). What begins as a seemingly innocent courtship with parties, private jets, and shopping sprees as a perk for shacking up with a young man of means quickly spirals into a life-threatening breakup as fixers reveal Ivan is the son of a Russian oligarch, who is displeased with his offspring’s reckless marriage to Anora, a sex worker.

Yuriy Borisov, Karren Karagulian, and Vache Tovmasyan also star. FilmNation Entertainment produced, along with Samantha Quan, Alex Coco, and Baker. The film received a 10-minute standing ovation in its world premiere at Cannes.

Sean Baker’s Anora opens in limited theaters on October 18. Neon’s Anora trailer isn’t the only reason the studio is making headlines. Neon recently had its biggest opening ever with Longlegs at $22M+. The Osgood Perkins horror thriller is one of 2024’s scariest films, with Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, and Nicolas Cage delivering unforgettable performances. Longlegs focuses on the pursuit of a serial killer (Cage), with Monroe playing an FBI agent who uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.

Today’s Anora trailer depicts a jaw-dropping rush of steamy nights, deadly backlash, and confusion amidst what feels like a dream come true. Shotgun romances are often dangerous, especially if the person you’re marrying is less than truthful about who they are and where they come from. Mickey Madison’s Ani is about to discover how quickly life can unravel when marrying into a family thriving on crime.