Another Simple Favor: Prime Video drops first look at the Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick sequel

It was recently announced that Another Simple Favor will have its world premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival next month, and Prime Video has now released a first-look image of the sequel. You can check that out below.

Directed by Paul Feig from a script by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis, the film stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Elena Sofia Ricci, with Henry Golding, and Allison Janney

I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all,” Feig said after the SXSW announcement. “I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit. So, to be able to have Anna, Blake, Henry, Andrew, Michele, Elizabeth, Alex and myself watch our film with the great SXSW audience is a bucket list event that I’ll be able to check off March 7th and move playing drums for Dwight Yoakum’s band up to the top slot.

I haven’t seen the first movie, which was based on the novel by Darcey Bell, but it did receive largely positive reviews and grossed close to $100 million worldwide. Enough to get the ball rolling on a sequel. There was a rumour making the rounds that the sequel would be shelved because of Lively’s ongoing feud with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. However, Feig was quick to call it out. “This is total BS,” he said. “The movie is finished and coming out soon.

The official synopsis for Another Simple Favor reads: “Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

Following its premiere at SXSW on March 7th, Another Simple Favor will be released on Prime Video on May 1st.

Source: Prime Video
