Sharon Stone reveals she was suddenly dropped from Another Simple Favor

The sequel to Paul Feig’s twisty-turney mystery comedy A Simple Favor, titled Another Simple Favor, aims to weave an even bigger web as the movie premiered at SXSW. Our Chris Bumbray was present at its screening and thought it was pretty fun, though not as good as the original as he said in his review, “It’s absolutely watchable, if not a patch on the surprisingly rock-solid original. It should prove to be a big streaming hit for Prime Video, and while it’s not a movie that cried out to be made, taken as a lark, it’s good fun.”

The film has a bit of controversy to navigate with its star, Blake Lively, currently being in an on-going case of harassment from her It Ends with Us director. However, Deadline reveals that actress Sharon Stone has thrown shade at it as she reveals in a snide way that she had been cut from the film unexpectedly. In an Instagram reel that featured footage of the film’s premiere at SXSW, Stone would leave a comment on it that read,

I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it 👏👏👏”

Stone was not reported to have had involvement with the film prior to its premiere, so it is not known what role she played and how it affected the movie, but the Basic Instinct star is definitely taken aback by her part getting cut and is not going to sit idly by about it.

The official synopsis for Another Simple Favor reads: “Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.“

Directed by Paul Feig from a script by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis, the film stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack all reprise their roles from the first movie. New additions include Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Elena Sofia Ricci (Loose Cannons), Michele Morrone (365 Days), Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects), Alex Newell (Glee), Taylor Ortega (Welcome to Flatch), and Lorenzo de Moor (WarHunt).