Anthony Mackie demanded one change to his Captain America suit: “I was never wearing that s*** again”

After wearing the Captain America suit in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie wanted one aspect changed for Brave New World.

Anthony Mackie first suited up as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but his suit will look a little different when we see him again in Captain America: Brave New World. In the Disney+ series, Mackie’s Cap suit featured a white half-helmet and goggles, but the actor demanded that they drop the half-helmet for Brave New World.

“ I told them that I was never wearing that s*** again, dude, ” Mackie told IGN. “ That was hard. With the heat, the sweat, the fogged-up glasses, it was impossible. It was called a cowl. It was my worst nightmare. You can’t do anything. “

I was never a big fan of the half-helmet. It came across as a little awkward in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so this is certainly a change I can live with.

Harrison Ford, who stars alongside Mackie in Brave New World, was recently asked about what he thinks of the concept of a Black Captain America. “ I don’t think there’s a Black Captain America, I just think there’s a Captain America, ” Ford said. “ He could be red or green, but he’s not: he’s Anthony Mackie. And he fills the shoes, whatever they were. I was there when it happened and for me, he’s Captain America. “

Mackie prompted a little controversy while promoting the film last month when he suggested that the “America” aspect of the character isn’t as important as his other qualities. He later clarified his statement, saying, “ Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to. “

The official synopsis for Captain America: Brave New World: “ Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. “

Captain America: Brave New World will debut on February 14th.