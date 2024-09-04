Arrow Video’s 4K November slate includes Elvira, A Simple Plan, The Invasion

4K is about to get a lot darker – no, not literally, don’t worry about that. Arrow Video has announced their November slate of 4K releases and a number of worthwhile entries that fit the horror and thriller bill, including Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, 2007’s The Invasion and Sam Raimi’s A Simple Plan.

Each of these entries – in addition to 1986’s At Close Range and manga adaptation Tomie – are getting upgrades this fall courtesy of Arrow, who has made a name for themselves as one of the premiere outlets for such presentations. Let’s take a look at some specs:

These Arrow 4K releases of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, The Invasion and A Simple Plan will all have Dolby Vision/HDR presentations, bringing the movies into your homes like they never have been before. And each is undoubtedly worth a rediscovery. The Elvira character has always had a following but The Invasion got walloped upon release, failing to match the original Invasion of the Body Snatchers and the 1978 remake. Even still, it’s actually not all that bad of a movie, so it’s cool to see Arrow giving it some recognition. A Simple Plan, on the other hand, remains an “if you know, you know” film, a genuine masterpiece that we included in our “The Best Movie You Never Saw” series. So if you’re taking our advice, you might want to make it one of the best movies you’ve seen.

Expectedly, all of these 4Ks from Arrow are stocked with special features. Sure, you’re looking at some rehashed material, but what’s there is choice. Notably, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark has a three audio commentaries as well as a feature-length making-of documentary, while The Invasion serves up a number of behind-the-scenes docs and a brand new audio commentary by the hosts of The Faculty of Horror podcast (presumably giving a full reassessment of the movie). A Simple Plan has by far the most new content, with two new commentaries and a handful of interview-forward pieces with various cast and crew. By no means is that a complete list of special features, so if you’re interested in any of the movies, be sure to check out the full list.

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark and The Invasion both come out on November 12th while A Simple Plan hits shelves on November 19th.

Will you be picking up any of these Arrow Video 4K releases?