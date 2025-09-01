Ballad of a Small Player reactions: is Colin Farrell in the Best Actor race?

Edward Berger has been on an absolute tear over the past few years, with All Quiet on the Western Front landing the second-most Oscars of its year and Conclave nearly stealing Best Picture. While his latest, Ballad of a Small Player, may not be in any serious awards contention, it has still garnered solid attention out of its Telluride Film Festival debut.

Check out some of the first reactions to Ballad of a Small Player that have hit social media below:

Ballad of a Small Player has me thinking there's no movie Edward Berger can't make. Colin Farrell dives into this stylish tale with gusto.

In 'Ballad of a Small Player,' we are given the gift of Colin Farrell overdoing it, and to take this for granted is a disservice.



Read @djmecca's Telluride review:

BALLAD OF A SMALL PLAYER is an operatic plunge into the vibrant and chaotic world of Colin Farrell's high-strung, high-rolling gambler, a man desperate to settle his debts, cheat death & find a new lease on life. Edward Berger directs with feverish intensity with lavish…

If anything, it seems as if Colin Farrell is officially in the running for Best Actor; if he does land a nod, it would – perhaps surprisingly – be only his second, after The Banshee of Inisherin. There is also significant praise for composer Volker Bertelmann and the overall look of the film, having been lensed by James Friend. Both Bertelmann and Friend won Academy Awards in their respective categories. On collaborating with Friend once again, Berger said, “I wanted to create a pop opera full of humor, drama and contradictions. That’s what drove my conversations with James.”

Still thinking about Colin Farrell and his magnificent performance in Edward Berger's #Balladofasmallplayer as a down on his luck addict. Loved the crafts in this film from James Friend's cinematography to Volker Bertelmann score. Volker just doesn't miss.

With vibrant colors and an emotionally vulnerable central performance from Colin Farrell, #BalladOfASmallPlayer succeeds best as a tale of a man standing on the precipice of his own addiction. I thought it was going to lean into some more dark comedy?

Here is the official plot of Ballad of a Small Player, as per Netflix: “Lord Doyle is laying low in Macau – spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left. Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming, a casino employee with secrets of her own. However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe – a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in.” The film will get a limited release in the U.S. on October 17th before hitting Netflix on October 29th; Netflix also hosted All Quiet on the Western Front.

The supporting cast includes Falan Chen, Deanie Ip, Tilda Swinton, and Alex Jennings. Rowan Joffé adapts Lawrence Osborne’s 2014 novel of the same name.

