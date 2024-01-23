Barbie: Ryan Gosling reacts to Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Oscar snub

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced earlier today, and as with every year, they came complete with a few surprises and a few snubs. One Oscar snub in particular seems to be rubbing folks the wrong way, and that’s Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig getting passed over for Best Actress and Best Director for Barbie.

Ryan Gosling, who starred alongside Margot Robbie in Barbie, did receive an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, but he released a statement expressing his disappointment in the snub of Robbie and Gerwig. You can read his full statement below:

I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no “Barbie” movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.

Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.

In addition to Ryan Gosling receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, Barbie also received nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Song.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig did receive nominations in many awards ceremonies leading up to the Oscars, including the Golden Globe Awards, the Critics Choice Movie Awards, the Satellite Awards, the Saturn Awards, and more, which makes the snub all the more notable.

