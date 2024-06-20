Batman: Caped Crusader reveals an outstanding voice cast list for Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Two-Face, and more

Light the Bat-Signal and refill your Bat Shark Repellent because Prime Video is ready to reveal the star-studded voice cast for Batman: Caped Crusader, the successor series to Batman the Animated Series. Playing Bruce Wayne/Batman is Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass, Legion), with Christina Ricci (Casper, The Addams Family, Yellowjackets) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jamie Chung (Big Hero 6, Gotham, Eden) as Harley Quinn, and Diedrich Bader (Harley Quinn, Office Space) as Two-Face/Harvey Dent. Minnie Driver and McKenna Grace also head to Gotham City for the new animated series.

In Batman: Caped Crusader, criminals rule the streets of Gotham City, but years after a life-altering tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne debuts a hero who rules the night—Batman. As Batman embarks on a one-man mission to clean up the streets, unexpected allies from within the Gotham City Police Department and City Hall rise to fight the good fight. Batman could be what Gotham City needs, but what keeps Bruce from spiraling out of control as he asserts his power and dominance over costumed villains and corrupt cops?

Prime Video released detailed character descriptions alongside today’s cast reveal. You can check them out below:

Batman: A cold, remorseless avenger of evil, seemingly more machine than man. Forged in the fire of tragedy, every fiber of his being is dedicated to the eradication of crime.

Bruce Wayne: To the public at large, Bruce Wayne is a shallow dilettante, apparently wasting his parents’ vast fortune on frivolous pursuits and hedonistic pleasures. In fact, he’s an elaborate facade, carefully constructed to divert attention from his activities as Batman.

Selina Kyle/Catwoman: Selena Kyle is a blithe and pampered heiress whose family lost their fortune after her father was imprisoned for embezzlement. Despite having the silver spoon yanked from her mouth, Selina refuses to quit living in the lap of luxury and becomes Catwoman as a “fun” way to maintain her lavish lifestyle.

Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn – Despite a personable and bubbly demeanor, Dr. Harleen Quinzel is a brilliant psychiatrist who treats some of Gotham’s elite. However, as Harley Quinn, she is a different person, entirely. A creepy, quiet, calculating menace who secretly dispenses her twisted justice to the truly despicable among her elite clientele.

Harvey Dent/Two-Face: Talented, great-looking, and charismatic, D.A. Harvey Dent is also ruthlessly ambitious, arrogant, short-tempered and a dangerous person to cross. After a vengeful criminal disfigures half his face with acid, the two sides of his nature are separated… and exaggerated. The scarred half of his face comes to represent his compassion, sorrow and decency, while the handsome half now represents his rage and sense of entitlement.

Batman: Caped Crusader, a new animated series, hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th Idaho. The highly anticipated series from executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm will swoop onto Prime Video on Thursday, August 1, 2024, with ten episodes bringing the Dark Knight to 240 territories.