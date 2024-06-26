Batman: Caped Crusader trailer brings Bruce Timm’s signature animation style back to TV screens

The spiritual successor to the popular Batman: The Animated Series of the 90s has debuted its new trailer. J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves produce.

One of the near casualties of Zaslav’s reign of cancellation at Warner Bros. was the new animated series from Batman: The Animated Series guru Bruce Timm. The show Batman: Caped Crusader brings back Timm’s famous style and is thrown back to the very early era of the Bat-Man comic book from the 1930s and 40s. Thankfully, Amazon stepped in to pick up the show for Prime Video and now, the trailer to the animated series has now been made available online.

The series is billed as a “reimagining of the Batman mythology” that will utilize “state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available, this powerful creative partnership will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.”

The official synopsis reads, “Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human — the Batman. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.”

Playing Bruce Wayne/Batman is Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass, Legion), with Christina Ricci (Casper, The Addams Family, Yellowjackets) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jamie Chung (Big Hero 6, Gotham, Eden) as Harley Quinn, and Diedrich Bader (Office Space) as Two-Face/Harvey Dent. Minnie Driver and McKenna Grace also head to Gotham City for the new animated series.