The Penguin series: The Batman spinoff starring Colin Farrell gets a second teaser

A while back, the Max streaming service unveiled a teaser for their upcoming series The Penguin, a spinoff from Matt Reeves’ The Batman that sees Colin Farrell (who has described the show as being “incredibly violent“) reprising the role of The Penguin. Now a second teaser for The Penguin has made its way online, and you can check it out in the embed above! A specific premiere date for The Penguin has not yet been announced, but we do know that it’s aiming for a September debut.

Set in the aftermath of the events of The Batman, The Penguin is an eight-episode limited series that’s coming our way from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. The official synopsis simply tells us that the show continues filmmaker Matt Reeves’ The Batman epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman. The series was developed by writer/showrunner Lauren LeFranc.

As mentioned, Colin Farrell plays the title character, a.k.a. Oz Cobb. He’s joined in the cast by Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

Farrell and LeFranc serve as executive producers alongside Reeves, Dylan Clark, Bill Carraro, Daniel Pipski, and Craig Zobel, who directed the first three episodes. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal.

Zobel’s previous directing credits include episodes of Westworld, The Leftovers, American Gods, and Outcast, the entire series of Mare of Easttown, the indie film Z for Zachariah, and the Blumhouse movie The Hunt. Actress / director Helen Shaver was also at the helm of an unknown number of episodes.

What did you think of the second teaser for The Penguin? Are you looking forward to watching this show when it starts streaming in September? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Penguin

