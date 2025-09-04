Airman: Ben Stiller & Jeremy Allen White in talks to team up for World War II movie

THR reports that Ben Stiller, Jeremy Allen White, and A24 are all in various stages of talks to develop Airman, a World War II movie based on Seth Meyerowitz’s nonfiction book The Lost Airman: A True Story of Escape From Nazi-Occupied France.

Should the deals close, Stiller would direct and produce, and White would star. The novel tells the true story of Arthur Meyerowitz, “ an American turret-gunner whose B-24 bomber was shot down over Vichy France in 1943. While hiding in the French countryside, Meyerowitz befriended Marcel Talliander, the founder of the legendary French resistance group Reseau Morhange, who helped shelter the man from the Gestapo through his secret network. After six months of barely evading capture, an escape plan was hatched that saw the soldier cross into Spain and eventual freedom. ” Ben Shattuck wrote the screenplay. Production would kick off in early 2027, assuming the deals come together.

Stiller has spent the last few years serving as an executive producer on Apple TV+’s Severance. He’s also directed the majority of the episodes of the first two seasons, but he isn’t expected to helm any episodes of the upcoming third season. However, that doesn’t mean he’ll leave the series entirely. “ It’s been full time the last 8 months working on season 3 and I’m not going anywhere, ” he said on social media. “ We have incredible directors and a team that creates the show. I love directing it and look forward to at some point again for sure. I feel like season 3 is going to be the best yet as we continue to evolve. “



The last movie Stiller directed was Zoolander 2, and he recently explained why he never plans to direct a movie he’s also starring in again. “ I stopped doing it, and I haven’t done it since, ” he said. “ And I’ve been very happy about that, because I like just being able to focus on one thing at a time. It’s so much more enjoyable that way for me. “

As for White, he’s starring in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, which is set to hit theaters on October 24. The biopic recently premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and the first reactions have been hugely positive.

