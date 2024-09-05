Box Office Predictions: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice going in for an easy win

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seems set for an easy win at the box office this weekend, but how much will it actually make?

After a quiet couple of weeks, the box office is about to get a shot of excitement, with Tim Burton’s long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice set to rule the roost (read our review). While everyone is reasonably sure that it will top the box office this weekend, the predictions as far as how much money it will make have been all over the map. Note that the original film made $74 million in 1988, which, to adjust for inflation, would be just shy of $200 million nowadays. It was more of a sleeper than a massive blockbuster, but it became a timeless classic on home video and cable.

Some box office gurus think the sequel has a good chance of opening in the $100 million range. While I really enjoyed the sequel, I think it’ll do more along the lines of $50-60 million, which is only about half of what Box Office Pro is predicting. I’m being conservative in my estimates because I find it troubling when everyone expects a monster hit. Then, if it happens to perform just well enough, everyone dubs it a disappointment. An opening in this range would be healthy for Burton’s movie, but if it makes more, that would be great!

Otherwise, the holdovers should be the usual suspects, with Deadpool & Wolverine on track to make about $7 million. Hot on its heels will be the Blake Lively romance, It Ends With Us, which should do about $6 million, while Alien: Romulus should be starting to wrap up its box office run with about $5 million, while Reagan should round out the top five with about $4 million.

Here are my predictions:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: $60 million Deadpool & Wolverine: $7 million It Ends With Us: $6 million Alien: Romulus: $5 million Reagan: $4 million



Do you think I’m way off as far as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice goes? Let us know in the comments!