Boy Kills World trailer: Bill Skarsgard is out for revenge in Sam Raimi-produced action thriller

A trailer has been released for the action thriller Boy Kills World, a Sam Raimi production reaching theatres in April

By

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions are planning an April 26th theatrical release for director Moritz Mohr’s dystopian action thriller Boy Kills World, which stars Bill Skarsgard (It) and Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) – and with that release date just two months away, a trailer for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray already had the chance to see Boy Kills World a few months ago, and you can read his 8/10 review at THIS LINK.

Produced by the legendary Sam RaimiBoy Kills World was scripted by Arend Remmers (Sløborn) and Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury: The Movie). The story takes place in a bizarre, dark dystopian universe and centers on a deaf and mute character, Boy (Skarsgård), who navigates this depressing world with his otherworldly imagination. Tragedy strikes when Boy’s family is brutally murdered. When his fight or flight instincts kick in, Boy finds himself on a life-threatening trek into the darkly forested jungle. There, he meets a shaman (Ruhian) who takes Boy under his wing and launches him into a cutthroat coming of age journey where he encourages his new pupil to leave his youth behind and pick up the baton as a highly trained assassin.

Skarsgard and Rothe are joined in the cast by Yayan Ruhian (The Raid: Redemption), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter Two), Famke Janssen (The Faculty), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Sharlto Copley (District 9), Quinn Copeland (Punky Brewster), twin brothers Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti (Big Little Lies), and Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey). Dockery plays Melanie, “the sister of the film’s Van der Koy family. Melanie is a satirical powerhouse and sociopath who tries to project a powerful cohesive family image to hide the desperation behind their decaying dynasty.” Janssen, Gelman, and Copley are also members of the antagonistic Van Der Koy family, with Janssen as matriarch Hilda, and Gelman and Copley as Gideon and Glen, respectively.

Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi are producing Boy Kills World through Raimi Productions, Roy Lee is producing for Vertigo Entertainment, Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn are producing through Nthibah Pictures, and Alex Lebovici is producing through Hammerstone Studios. Stuart Manashil and Dan Kagan are also producers. Reza Brojerdi of Ventaro Film and Andrew Childs are executive producers.

Boy Kills World has been rated R for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, language, some drug use and sexual references.

What did you think of the Boy Kills World trailer? Will you be seeing this movie when it comes out in a couple months? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Nicolas Hoult, Lex Luthor, Superman: Legacy
Nicholas Hoult reveals his shaved head in a behind-the-scenes cast photo for Superman: Legacy
America Ferrera to star alongside Matthew McConaughey in Paul Greengrass’s wildfire drama The Lost Bus
boy kills world narration
Boy Kills World: Narration changed for theatrical release?
Weekend Box Office Predictions: Bob Marley to stay on top, but will Madame Web collapse?
View All

About the Author

14678 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Boy Kills World News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles