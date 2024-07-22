Saturday Night Live’s Alex Moffat and Nancy Drew’s Kennedy McMann clink glasses in the indie comedy Brewmance

I hope you’re thirsty because Saturday Night Live cast member Alex Moffat and Nancy Drew‘s Kennedy McMann are serving some fresh-brewed laughs with the upcoming indie comedy Brewmance. Keagan Karnes makes his directorial debut for the project from a screenplay by Mary Haarmeyer and Stafford Douglas.

According to Deadline, Brewmance “follows Amber, a headstrong brewery owner and Samuel, a slick marketing strategist, who clash over how to save her failing business. But as they stir up a plan to reinvent the brewery, they unexpectedly ferment their own love story.”

Amber? Samuel? I see what you did there.

Other cast members coming to clink glasses with Moffat and McMann include Steven Ogg (Better Call Saul, Emancipation), Zoe Colletti (The Family Plan, Annie, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Jamey Maurice Clay (Santa’s Cousin), Caroline Kingsley (The Violet Hour), Kirk Roos (Santa’s Cousin), and Joel de la Fuenta (Man in the High Castle). New Mexico natives Hannah Mosqueda and Jessica N. Jimenez also star.

Alex Moffat appeared on Saturday Night Live for six years, portraying such characters as Eric Trump, Joe Biden, and Joe Scarborough. He’s involved in several upcoming film and television projects, including Summer of 69, starring Chloe Fineman, Natalie Morales, and Sam Morelos. Summer of 69 tells the story of Abby, who seeks to impress her crush by learning a specific sexual position and enlisting a stripper’s help. However, she realizes true self-discovery and lasting friendship are more valuable. Moffat also appears in the upcoming comedic drama A Little Bit Pregnant. The film, starring Will Forte, Lizze Broadway, and Brianne Howey, follows Lainey, who, jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, begins to wear a false pregnant belly – and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

Kennedy McMann starred as Nancy Drew from 2019 to 2023. In the show, young Nancy Drew plans to leave her hometown for college after graduating from high school but finds herself drawn into a supernatural murder mystery. While McMann frequently appears on the small screen or in short films, Brewmance makes her feature film debut.

Are you interested in seeing what Alex Moffat and Kennedy McMann serve up in Brewmance? What’s your favorite beer? Mine is a Dogfish Head Punkin Ale. Yum, yum!

