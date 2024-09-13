Brothers director talks about the silly behind-the-scenes antics of his esteemed cast on his set

Max Barbakow, whose debut effort was the Hulu film, Palm Springs, returns with another comedy that’s star studded with Brothers. The film stars Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close, Brendan Fraser, Taylour Paige, E. Emmet Walsh, and Jennifer Landon. Per Entertainment Weekly, the film’s plot reads “Moke (Brolin), a reformed criminal trying to live on the straight and narrow, is forced back into the game by his scheming sibling, Jady (Dinklage), with the promise of a one-and-done job that could set them up for life. They embark on a cross-country road trip, dodging bullets, the law, and an overbearing mother (Close’s Cath) along the way as they attempt to heal their fractured relationship…before they kill each other.”

Barbakow would also marvel at how silly and weird the set became, even with all these esteemed actors in the cast. He told EW, “In between setups, Josh somehow commandeered a techno crane and chased Peter around with it, wearing a pink wig, voguing for the camera. Glenn was so surprising in terms of how willing she was to try things, make a fool of herself, and go there. I think she mooned all of us at a certain point. It was remarkable.”

The director also recalled the first day of filming when Brolin set the tone for the incredibly wild tone of the rest of the production. He explained, “The very first scene we shot was with the brothers in a motel room, taking turns using the shower. Josh calls me on the way to work and he’s like, ‘I think I should be in my tighty-whities in this scene. I think that would be appropriate. And I think I should be eating a nutter butter or something like that. Can we make it work?’ And Josh, I should also say, gained like 20 lbs. for this movie, so he had the perfect dad bod.”

He had summed up that the cast was “like a murderer’s row of esteemed actors who were so down to get silly and weird. It is quite a romp.”

Brothers opens in select theaters on October 10 and on Prime Video on October 17.