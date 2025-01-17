Final trailer for Captain America: Brave New World has been released along with posters for premium theater screenings

A new year means new entries for the Marvel Cinematic Universe are on the way. First up will be Anthony Mackie taking center stage as the new Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World. The movie went into production in March of 2023, with filming lasting through June. But in December of ’23, another screenwriter was brought onto the project to write new material for reshoots, and those reshoots seemed to be quite substantial, lasting from May 2024 through November. We know that the story still involves the Serpent Society; in fact, the reshoots added Giancarlo Esposito into the mix as Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society.
Marvel is now gearing up for their big film release since last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine with a final trailer and brand new posters for specific premium theater screens. This includes posters for IMAX, Dolby Theaters, 4DX theaters, Real D 3D screenings, Screen X theaters and a poster for Fandango ticket sales. These posters are playing up the big showdown between Captain America and Red Hulk. Check them out below!
Here’s the official information on Captain America: Brave New World, straight from Marvel: Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers. Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Rob Edwards crafted the story for the film. Onah receives screenplay credit alongside Peter Glanz and Matthew Orton (Orton being the writer who was brought on for the reshoots).
