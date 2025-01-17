Final trailer for Captain America: Brave New World has been released along with posters for premium theater screenings

A new year means new entries for the Marvel Cinematic Universe are on the way. First up will be Anthony Mackie taking center stage as the new Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World. The movie went into production in March of 2023, with filming lasting through June. But in December of ’23, another screenwriter was brought onto the project to write new material for reshoots, and those reshoots seemed to be quite substantial, lasting from May 2024 through November. We know that the story still involves the Serpent Society; in fact, the reshoots added Giancarlo Esposito into the mix as Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society.

Marvel is now gearing up for their big film release since last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine with a final trailer and brand new posters for specific premium theater screens. This includes posters for IMAX, Dolby Theaters, 4DX theaters, Real D 3D screenings, Screen X theaters and a poster for Fandango ticket sales. These posters are playing up the big showdown between Captain America and Red Hulk. Check them out below!