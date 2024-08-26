Channing Tatum explains that Gambit’s accent was supposed to be sometimes unintelligible

Lots of positive reactions came from this summer’s biggest hit, Deadpool & Wolverine. A lot of positive responses also came from fans finally getting to experience Channing Tatum inhabiting the role of Remy LeBeau, aka Gambit. Even after the character got a meta send-off, Tatum holds out hope that this will still open an opportunity for a solo film. “I sure hope so. From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please.” Tatum told Marvel that he still wants to make the movie. “I’ve course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

Tatum is not the first live-action Gambit as Taylor Kitsch portrayed him in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, although Tatum’s speaking voice as the character comes straight out of the 90s X-Men cartoon. According to Variety, Tatum gave an interview in Access Hollywood where he said the accent was supposed to be unintelligible at times. The 21 Jump Street star explained, “There was very little improv. The Cajun dialect is a very particular one. I grew up in Mississippi and my dad is from New Orleans. So it’s one of those things that I grew up around it, but I’ve never done it. There are certain little isms that are very Cajun-y, but we actually intended it to be somewhat unintelligible. That was sort of the joke.”

He continued, “[Ryan would] come up to be and say, ‘I don’t want to know anything that you’re saying on this [take],’ so I just dialed it all the way up. And then other ones he’s like, ‘All right, I’ve got to understand what you’re saying now.’”