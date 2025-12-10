Movie News

Crime 101 and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die receive their ratings from the MPA

Posted 1 day ago

Crime 101

Crime 101 was a hot piece of property that studios got in a bidding war over and Amazon MGM Studios would come out the victor. Here is the official plot, as per Amazon MGM Studios“Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, CRIME 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there’s no turning back.” In addition to Hemsworth, Ruffalo and Berry, Crime 101’s cast is rounded out by Barry Keoghan, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, Tate Donovan, Monica Barbaro, and Corey Hawkins.

A new list of ratings from the MPA has just dropped and Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101 would receive an R rating for language throughout, some violence and sexual material/nudity.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

Meanwhile, the new unhinged, but fun-looking Gore Verbinski film, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die has also been given its rating from the MPA. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die follows a man who claims to be from the future and takes the patrons of an iconic Los Angeles diner hostage in search of unlikely recruits in a quest to save the world. Sam Rockwell (JoJo Rabbit, Iron Man 2) stars alongside Haley Lu Richardson (The Edge of SeventeenThe White Lotus), Michael Peña (Narcos: MexicoJack Ryan), Zazie Beetz (JokerDeadpool 2), and Juno Temple (Ted LassoVenom: The Last Dance). The screenplay written by Matthew Robinson, who co-wrote The Invention of Lying with Ricky Gervais and Love and Monsters with Brian Duffield.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, from Briarcliff Entertainment, has also been given an R rating for pervasive language, violence, some grisly images and brief sexual content.


