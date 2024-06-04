Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour after 40+ years

Cyndi Lauper will kick off her farewell tour later this year after more than four decades in the music industry.

Cyndi Lauper will have her last bout of fun, announcing her farewell tour more than four decades after launching her debut album, She’s So Unusual.

Dubbed the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, Cyndi Lauper will kick it off in Montreal in mid-October, hitting the States in Detroit a week later and continuing through until December 5th, where she will conclude her touring career in Chicago.

Cyndi Lauper, who turns 70 this month, has no doubt earned a proper farewell. Her 1983 debut album featured the singles “Girl Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time”, both of which earned Grammy nominations in the same year she took home Best New Artist (sorry, Frankie Goes to Hollywood!). She followed that up with 1986’s True Colors. And who can forget “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough”, which we all know should have been nominated for an Oscar?

While Lauper’s wattage dimmed in the ‘90s, her pop culture prominence in the ‘80s was really something – you knew you made it when you were asked to be on “We Are the World”…

Outside of music, Cyndi Lauper also appeared in plenty of television, including the celeb-packed Mother Goose Rock ‘n’ Rhyme, Amazon Prime’s The Horror of Dolores Roach and a handful of episodes of Mad About You, taking home an Emmy for her guest spot. She also did music for the stage, nabbing a Best Original Score Tony for Kinky Boots and yet another nomination for SpongeBob SquarePants.

Lauper is also the subject of the documentary Let the Canary Sing. As per Live Nation, “The announcement of her farewell tour arrives alongside LET THE CANARY SING, a feature-length documentary film that explores Lauper’s extraordinary life and career. The documentary will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, June 4. In celebration of the tour and the film, Lauper will be honored with an imprint ceremony at the prestigious TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood tomorrow (June 4) in Los Angeles. A special private screening of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre will follow that evening, along with a Q&A.”

The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour will have several special guests to be named at a later date – let’s just hope one isn’t Corey Feldman…