Daniel Radcliffe nabs a Tony after first nomination (and other winners)

Daniel Radcliffe won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical in a revival of Merrily We Roll Along.

You’re a wizard, Tony! Wide-ranging actor Daniel Radcliffe is officially a Tony-winning actor, nabbing Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for his work in Merrily We Roll Along. This was Radcliffe’s first nomination for the prestigious theater award, while the musical itself would take home four Tonys total, including Best Revival of a Musical.

You can check out the full list of winners from last night’s Tony Awards below:

Best Musical: The Outsiders

Best Revival of a Musical: Merrily We Roll Along

Best Direction of a Musical: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff — Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical: Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Best Book of a Musical: Shaina Taub, Suffs

Best Original Score: Shaina Taub, Suffs

Best Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Choreography: Justin Peck, Illinoise

Best Scenic Design in a Musical: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design in a Musical: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

Best Lighting Design in a Musical: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

Best Play: Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Play: Appropriate

Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play: Will Brill, Stereophonic

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Scenic Design in a Play: David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Costume Design in a Play: Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best Lighting Design in a Play: Jane Cox, Appropriate

Best Sound Design of a Play: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Daniel Radcliffe has earned major praise on the stage throughout his career, earning four Drama Desk Award nominations. He also has a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Congrats to all of this year’s Tony Award winners, especially those like Daniel Radcliffe, Jeremy Strong and Sarah Paulson who we associate more with the screen.