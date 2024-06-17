Daniel Radcliffe nabs a Tony after first nomination (and other winners)

You’re a wizard, Tony! Wide-ranging actor Daniel Radcliffe is officially a Tony-winning actor, nabbing Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for his work in Merrily We Roll Along. This was Radcliffe’s first nomination for the prestigious theater award, while the musical itself would take home four Tonys total, including Best Revival of a Musical.
You can check out the full list of winners from last night’s Tony Awards below:
Best Musical: The Outsiders
Best Revival of a Musical: Merrily We Roll Along
Best Direction of a Musical: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff — Merrily We Roll Along
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical: Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Best Book of a Musical: Shaina Taub, Suffs
Best Original Score: Shaina Taub, Suffs
Best Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Choreography: Justin Peck, Illinoise
Best Scenic Design in a Musical: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Costume Design in a Musical: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
Best Lighting Design in a Musical: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
Best Sound Design of a Musical: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
Best Play: Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Play: Appropriate
Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play: Will Brill, Stereophonic
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Scenic Design in a Play: David Zinn, Stereophonic
Best Costume Design in a Play: Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Best Lighting Design in a Play: Jane Cox, Appropriate
Best Sound Design of a Play: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
Daniel Radcliffe has earned major praise on the stage throughout his career, earning four Drama Desk Award nominations. He also has a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.
Congrats to all of this year’s Tony Award winners, especially those like Daniel Radcliffe, Jeremy Strong and Sarah Paulson who we associate more with the screen.
