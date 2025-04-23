Dawson’s Creek stars Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, more throw support behind James Van Der Beek amid cancer battle

Late last year, James Van Der Beek announced he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. And while fans have thrown their support behind him, it’s not surprising that his fellow Dawson’s Creek co-stars have stepped up amid his fight.

Joshua Jackson — who played Pacey Witter, best friend and sometimes bitter enemy to James Van Der Beek’s Dawson Leery — recently said that he and Katie Holmes (Joey Potter), Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley) and Busy Phillips (Audrey Liddell, coming into the show for the final two seasons) have made it customary to keep in touch, especially in times like this. “James is going through something really truly terrible right now. And I wish I could take credit for this, but I was kind of the absentee partner here, but the girls all got together and were like, ‘We need to do something to help this guy out.’ Whether we talk to each other all the time, Busy and Michelle are very, very close. And Katie and I are very close. It’s not a daily call, sometimes it’s not a weekly or monthly or even a half-yearly call. But when you’re together, there’s always that.”

Considering how much the Dawson’s Creek cast went through — sure, they weren’t teens playing teens (when does that ever happen?), but they were still seeing the first huge successes of their careers, a huge pressure — it’s no wonder the show has its share of behind-the-scenes stories of tribulation and triumph. But without them, they may not be as loyal as they are today. As Jackson continued, “There is, you know, these major moments in life — other than your husband, there’s probably no other people in your life that you are that forged to. ‘Cause you had to go through good and bad and happy and ‘F*ck -you’ and ‘Don’t talk to me’ and ‘I love you.’”

While it’s incredible to hear that the Dawson’s Creek co-stars are making it a point to keep in touch, there’s also the sad fact that James Van Der Beek has found himself selling merch from Varsity Blues to help cover expenses.

