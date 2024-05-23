The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is now filming, video goes behind the scenes

When the Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City (check out our review HERE) had its premiere last June, it became the biggest cable drama debut of the year, drawing in 683,000 viewers as it aired on AMC, with viewers of the simulcasts on BBC America and IFC, plus replays, boosting the number of viewers to 1.12 million. So it’s no surprise that we’re getting a The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 that’s aiming for a 2025 premiere. The new batch of episodes is now in production, and AMC has shared a short video that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the show. You can check it out in the embed above.

Eli Jorné, who was a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons, serves as showrunner on The Walking Dead: Dead City. This show sees Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been playing Maggie and Negan since season 2 and 6 (respectively) of The Walking Dead. They are joined in the cast by Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai’i), Zeljko Ivanek (Madam Secretary), Gaius Charles (Fright Night Lights), Jonathan Higginbotham (Shining Vale), Trey Santiago-Hudson (You Hurt My Feelings), and Charlie Solis (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit). It was recently announced that Kim Coates of Sons of Anarchy will be playing a gang leader named Bruegel in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, and there’s a quick glimpse of him in that behind-the-scenes video.

Cohan, Morgan, and Jorné are executive producing The Walking Dead: Dead City with Scott M. Gimple, the Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead Universe.

Did you watch the first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, and will you be tuning in for season 2? Take a look at the behind-the-scenes video, then let us know by leaving a comment below. I will be watching eventually, but I still need to catch up on the first season.