The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 adds Kim Coates as a gang leader

Kim Coates of Sons of Anarchy will play a gang leader in season 2 of the Walking Dead spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City

When the Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City (check out our review HERE) had its premiere last June, it became the biggest cable drama debut of the year, drawing in 683,000 viewers as it aired on AMC, with viewers of the simulcasts on BBC America and IFC, plus replays, boosting the number of viewers to 1.12 million. So it’s no surprise that we’re getting a The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 – and today, Deadline reports that Kim Coates of Sons of Anarchy has joined the cast as a gang leader named Bruegel.

According to Deadline, Bruegel is “the leader of one of the fiercest gangs in New York City who is more manipulative and intelligent than we might have assumed.”

Eli Jorné, who was a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons, serves as showrunner on The Walking Dead: Dead City. This show sees Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been playing Maggie and Negan since season 2 and 6 (respectively) of The Walking Dead. In addition to Kim Coates, they are joined in the cast by Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai’i), Zeljko Ivanek (Madam Secretary), Gaius Charles (Fright Night Lights), Jonathan Higginbotham (Shining Vale), Trey Santiago-Hudson (You Hurt My Feelings), and Charlie Solis (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Cohan, Morgan, and Jorné are executive producing The Walking Dead: Dead City with Scott M. Gimple, the Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead Universe.

Did you watch the first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City? What do you think of Kim Coates joining the cast for season 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I haven’t caught up on The Walking Dead: Dead City yet, but I know that Kim Coates is a great addition to any cast, so I look forward to seeing him in action once I do make my way through the episodes of this show.