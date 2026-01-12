Movie News

Jesse Plemons describes Alejandro González Iñárritu/Tom Cruise movie Digger as a modern Dr. Strangelove

By
Posted 22 minutes ago
Tom Cruise's co-star Jesse Plemons says the comedy Digger has a "modern-day Dr. Strangelove" element to itTom Cruise's co-star Jesse Plemons says the comedy Digger has a "modern-day Dr. Strangelove" element to it

With the Mission: Impossible franchise wrapped up (for now, at least), Tom Cruise is doing something very different, teaming with Birdman and The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu for Digger, a film that has been described as “a brutal, wild comedy of catastrophic proportions.” We don’t know much about this one just yet, other than the fact that it’s set to reach theatres on October 2, 2026 – but now, Cruise’s co-star Jesse Plemons has told Variety that Digger has elements that are reminiscent of another comedy that deal with catastrophic events: the 1964 Stanley Kubrick classic Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.

Strangelove

We don’t have a synopsis for Digger, we’ve only heard reports that it may be about the most powerful global figure who tries to convince everyone he’s a savior. Dr. Strangelove, on the other hand, told us the following story: A deranged U.S. General, Jack D. Ripper, launches a unilateral nuclear attack on the Soviet Union, triggering a frantic, darkly comedic effort in the War Room by American leaders and a Russian ambassador to prevent total nuclear annihilation, all while dealing with the bizarre, wheelchair-bound ex-Nazi scientist Dr. Strangelove, highlighting Cold War paranoia and the absurdity of Mutually Assured Destruction.

Cruise is joined in the cast of Digger by Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Emma D’Arcy, Sophie Wilde, Michael Stuhlbarg, John Goodman, and, as mentioned, Jesse Plemons, who previously worked with Cruise on American Made.

Plemons

Plemons couldn’t tell Variety much about Digger, but he was able to say, “It’s one of the strangest, funniest, most tragic scripts I’ve read. There’s a kind of modern-day Dr. Strangelove thing, and then it becomes something else entirely. Getting to see Tom just go for it — not in a death-defying action way but fully showing what an incredible actor he is — that was thrilling.

Although Cruise was just given an honorary Oscar, some fans are hoping that this film will land him an actual Best Actor win. This is quite a prestigious project, as Iñárritu is one of just a handful of international filmmakers to win the Best Director Oscar more than once, taking it home for Birdman and The Revenant. Those were consecutive wins, something Iñárritu achieved for only the third time in AMPAS’ history, joining legends John Ford and Joseph L. Mankiewicz.

Are you interested in seeing Digger and finding out what the “Dr. Strangelove thing” is? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,715 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Digger News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Worst Movies of 2025

Posted 2 weeks ago
As good as many of the movies that came out in 2025 were, there were some truly abysmal movies we suffered through.