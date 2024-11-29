Dolph Lundgren reveals he is free of cancer after 9-year battle

As much as cancer tried to break Dolph Lundgren, the man himself is putting it down for the count, revealing that he is officially cancer-free.

Posting a video on social media ahead of the holiday weekend, Dolph Lundgren – who was actually making the video while in the hospital – stated, “Here I am at UCLA. About to go in and get rid of that last dead tumor. Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, then I guess I’ll be cancer-free, so I’m looking forward to this procedure… It’s been a rough ride and really taught me how to live in the moment and enjoy every moment of life. It’s the only way to go.” The caption on the video: “ Health update – finally cancer free with gratefulness and excitement for a bright future. Thanks for all your support always. “

Dolph Lundgren first revealed he had cancer just last year, saying he was actually diagnosed back in 2015. Lundgren has initially diagnosed with lung cancer, which, while it did go into temporary remission, came back with a punch – and tumors in his kidneys, spine and liver – that prompted doctors to give Lundgren only a few years to live. But we all know Dolph Lundgren isn’t going to go down that easy, especially with the level of determination he continued to show on social media through workouts and on-set footage. As such, we here at JoBlo.com couldn’t be happier that Lundgren had the news to share.

Expectedly, Dolph Lundgren has been receiving a wave of support throughout his cancer battle. Responding to the video, some notable names – including Expendables co-stars Chuck Norris, Scott Adkins and Terry Crews – shared positive vibes and expressed their happiness and relief at the news.

Emerging at just the right time for over-the-top action flicks, Dolph Lundgren quickly cemented himself as an essential presence on both the big screen and small, later working primarily in the direct-to-video market. After landing the role of Gunner Jensen in The Expendables franchise, we were all reminded just what made Lundgren so much fun to watch. And while we may never get that Ivan Drago spin-off, we’re more than happy with what Lundgren has accomplished so far.

