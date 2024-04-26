Double Booked: Adam Scott, Sterling K. Brown, Zazie Beetz, Alexandra Daddario star in revenge thriller

Actor Adam Scott, who was recently seen by some movie-goers in Madame Web, has chosen the project he wants to make his feature directorial debut with – and while Scott is probably best known for his performances in comedy projects like Knocked Up, Step Brothers, Parks and Recreation, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Ghosted, and Party Down, he’s not going to be directing a comedy. Instead, his first directorial effort is a revenge thriller called Double Booked , which he’ll also be starring in… and Deadline reports that he has chosen a great supporting cast to surround himself with. His co-stars in this one are Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), and Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus).

Scripted by David Levinson (Welcome Home), Double Booked will tell the story of a successful self-help writer (Scott) and his heavily pregnant wife (Beetz) who organize a weekend away at a secluded lodge, only to encounter another couple (Brown and Daddario) at their cabin when they arrive. With a blizzard moving in they are forced to spend the night together, and what seems like an innocent system error turns into a chilling battle of deceit with deadly consequences.

Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena are producing the film for Dichotomy Creative Group, while Adam Scott and Naomi Scott do the same for Great Scott Productions. Protagonist Pictures will be launching international distribution sales at the upcoming Cannes Film Market, and UTA Independent Film Group and CAA are co-repping the North American rights.

Protagonist CEO Dave Bishop provided the following statement: “ Double Booked is a taut, edge of your seat revenge thriller full of twists and turns that ratchets up the tension scene by scene. Adam has assembled a truly stellar cast to bring his vision to life and his fresh take on a beloved genre will resonate with audiences around the world. It’s the perfect addition to our Cannes slate. “

Adam Scott added: “ I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Protagonist and Dichotomy to bring this audacious, crowd-pleasing, white knuckle thriller to the screen. I’d been looking for something to direct for years, and Double Booked checked all the boxes. Along with our unbelievable cast, I can’t wait to make it and share it with the world. “

Double Booked sounds interesting to me, so I’ll already excited to see how it’s going to turn out.

