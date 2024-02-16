Madame Web – What Did You Think?

The box office is underwhelming, the critical reviews are largely negative, but we want to know: what did you think of Madame Web?

Sony and Marvel Studios have been collaborating on the recent Spider-Man films that are connected to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe – but on the side, Sony also has their “Spider-Man Universe” films, which are not connected to the MCU Spider-Man movies but are based on characters who were introduced in issues of Marvel’s Spider-Man comic books. Sony makes these movies without the input of Marvel Studios, and the latest entry in this franchise – following Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius – is Madame Web , which just reached theatres a couple days ago. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray has given the film a 5/10 review that you can read at THIS LINK – but now we want to know, what did you think of Madame Web? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, whose credits include episodes of Jessica Jones and The Defenders, from a screenplay by Morbius writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Madame Web has the following synopsis: In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures . . . if they can all survive a deadly present.

As mentioned in the synopsis, Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Webb, who is indeed a Marvel Comics character called Madame Web, although the character is usually depicted as an elderly blind woman. Sydney Sweeney takes on the role of Julia Carpenter, a.k.a. Spider-Woman. Celeste O’Conner plays Mattie Franklin, another Spider-Woman. Isabela Merced is Anya Corazon, a.k.a. Araña or Spider-Girl. Tahar Rahim is the villainous Ezekiel Sims, who is sort of an evil Spider-Man knock-off in this movie. And Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet are also in the cast.

Madame Web never seemed to be able to generate much interest among average movie-goers, and it’s looking like it’s not going to do especially well at the box office. This is a project where even a lot of Marvel Comics fans who are familiar with the source material were baffled as to why Sony thought this was a good, potentially profitable idea. Judging by the critical reception, it doesn’t seem like the movie is good enough to prove its naysayers wrong. Even while doing the press rounds for the movie, Dakota Johnson has been distancing herself from it, saying there were times when she was uncertain about it on set, revealing that the script went through drastic changes after she signed on, and even admitting that she hasn’t seen the movie, and doesn’t know when she will. She just said, “Someday.”

“Someday” is also when I’ll see Madame Web. I’m not going to be catching it during its theatrical run. Seeing what is said in the comments section will help me decide whether I’ll be watching it sooner or later.

So whether you loved Madame Web or hated it, let us know: what did you think?