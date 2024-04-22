Down Cemetery Road: Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to star in Mick Herron thriller series

Emma Thompson of Sense and Sensibility and Love Actually and Ruth Wilson of The Affair and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House have signed on to star in the Apple TV+ thriller series Down Cemetery Road , Deadline reports. The series is based on a novel by author Mick Herron, whose Slough House novels serve as inspiration for the Apple TV+ show Slow Horses that has been running for three seasons (Apple plans to keep it going for at least five) and has proven to be very successful for the streaming service.

Down Cemetery Road will tell the story of Sarah Tucker, who becomes obsessed with finding a neighbor girl who disappeared in the aftermath of a house explosion in a quiet Oxford suburb. After enlisting the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm in her quest, the pair find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

Ruth Wilson will be taking on the role of Sarah Tucker, with Emma Thompson playing Zoë Boehm.

Morwenna Banks, who has worked as a writer on Slow Horses, will serve as executive producer and lead writer on Down Cemetery Road. Other executive producers on the series will include Thompson and Herron, plus Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Tom Nash of 60Forty Films. Natalie Bailey (Bay of Fires) is on board to be the lead director.

Jay Hunt (Apple TV+’s Creative Director, Europe) provided the following statement: “ Down Cemetery Road has all the hallmarks of Mick Herron’s funny and acerbic writing, and I’m delighted we will be bringing it to life for Apple TV+ with such a stellar cast. Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will make it an unmissable companion piece for Slow Horses on our service. “

