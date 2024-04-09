Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Emma Thompson will return for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

It’s finally happening! Renée Zellweger (Empire RecordsJerry MaguireChicago), Hugh Grant (WonkaNotting HillThe Gentlemen), and Emma Thompson (Nanny McPheeCruellaSense and Sensibility) are returning for another chapter in the Bridget Jones saga with Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal Studios and Working Title are the studios, with Michael Morris (Better Call Saul, 13 Reasons Why, Bloodline), Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a SlaveDirty Pretty ThingsSerenity), and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) joining the cast.

Inspired by Helen Fielding’s popular novels and a previous column she wrote as the title character for The Independent, the Bridget Jones film series revolves around Zellweger’s Bridget Jones, a hapless single woman lost in love who explores a complex web of relationships. The series began in 2001 with Bridget Jones’s Diary, followed by the sequels Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones’s Baby, debuting in 2004 and 2016. The trilogy was a surprising box office banger with $760 million worldwide in ticket sales.

According to DeadlineBridget Jones: Mad About the Boy picks up with Bridget in her early fifties, as she navigates the challenges of modern life while juggling the responsibilities of motherhood.”

Zellweger returns as the bumbling yet endearing Bridget Jones, Hugh Grant plays the antagonistic Daniel Cleaver, and Emma Thompson plays Dr. Rawlings. Meanwhile, Ejiofor and Woodall’s characters remain a secret. The plan is to release Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in international theaters and on Peacock in the U.S. on Valentine’s Day 2025.

This film is a significant move for Renée Zellweger, who’s acted in a few projects since turning heads with her stellar performance as Judy Garland in Rupert Goold’s biographical drama Judy. Zellweger starred in six episodes of the TV mini-series The Thing About Pam while her next project, The Back Nine, develops. Michael Patrick King and Maria K. Singh direct The Back Nine, focusing on how Casey Jones gave up a golf career for her husband. One morning, she finds her 25-year-old marriage in free fall and her son off to college. She dusts off the clubs she tossed aside years ago and redefines the “back nine” of her life.

Are you surprised the band is getting back together for another chapter of the Bridget Jones film series? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
