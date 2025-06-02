The time has come to bid adieu in the trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Welcome to the 1930s. Focus Features has just released the emotional teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. The teaser takes place in 1930 and hints that the film is about the Crawleys coming to terms with leaving the Abbey behind. Series creator Julian Fellowes penned the script, with Simon Curtis directing. The tagline for the film commemorates this conclusion as it reads, “The place we’ll always remember. The family we’ll never forget. Everything has led to this.“

The official synopsis reads,

“DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE, the cinematic return of the global phenomenon, follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter.” The trailer shows the Crawley family attending a horse racing event, then making one last venture to the Abbey. A tribute to late cast member Maggie Smith is seen as she’s immortalized in a portrait in the hall.

The entire cast is back, including Simon Russell Beale, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Alessandro Nivola, Dominic West, Penelope Wilton, Arty Froushan, Joely Richardson, Paul Copley, Douglas Reith.

The film is produced by Gareth Neame, Julian Fellowes and Liz Trubridge with Nigel Marchant on as an executive producer. The film is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.



The third entry will follow the recent installment, Downton Abbey: A New Era, which had been the most recent outing from the popular British drama released back in 2022. Our own Chris Bumbray would mention in his review of A New Era, “Show mastermind Julian Fellows has written this as fan service, and it shows. There’s nothing wrong with that, but if you’re looking to finally get into Downton Abbey, this is a bad place to start as it not only assumes you’ve seen every episode, but it assumes you know them well. It’s strictly for fans, but I’m willing to bet there are still a lot of those out there.”

The finale is set to hit theaters on September 12.

(L to R) Laura Carmichael stars as Lady Edith, Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie Hexham, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Grantham, Hugh Bonneville stars as Robert Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in DOWNTON ABBEY: The Grand Finale, a Focus Features release.

Credit: Rory Mulvey / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

(L to R) Raquel Cassidy stars as Miss Baxter, Kevin Doyle as Mr. Molesley, Sophie McShera as Daisy Parker, Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Hughes, Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore, Jim Carter as Mr. Carson, Brendan Coyle as Mr. Bates and Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates in DOWNTON ABBEY: The Grand Finale, a Focus Features release.

Credit: Rory Mulvey / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC