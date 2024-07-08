Duchess trailer: Neil Marshall action thriller gets digital and VOD release in August

It remains to be seen if Neil Marshall will ever get the chance to direct the Dog Soldiers sequel or the Predator movie he wants to make – but he’s not just waiting around to be given those opportunities. His latest film is the action thriller Duchess , which Saban Films will be giving a digital and VOD release on August 9th… and with that date just one month away, a trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Marshall wrote the Duchess screenplay with Charlotte Kirk, who also stars as the title character, a tough, working-class, petty criminal who morphs into an anti-heroine to be reckoned with in a murky underworld, in the treacherous world of diamond smuggling. Determined to seek retribution she launches into a vicious and violent pursuit for vengeance.

Kirk is joined in the cast by Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Sean Pertwee (Event Horizon), Stephanie Beacham (Coronation Street), Colin Egglesfield (The Client List), Philip Winchester (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Hoji Fortuna (Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake).

Kirk previously starred in Marshall’s films The Lair and The Reckoning. In addition to those, Marshall’s directing credits include Hellboy (2019), Centurion, Doomsday, The Descent, Dog Soldiers, a segment of the anthology Tales of Halloween, and episodes of Black Sails, Game of Thrones, Constantine, Hannibal, Timeless, Westworld, and Lost in Space.

Emily Corcoran and Kristyna Sellnerova produced Duchess for Cork Films.

Marshall is currently in post-production on Compulsion, which is said to be inspired by the old school erotic thrillers of the ’80s and ’90s, like Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, and Single White Female. Charlotte Kirk also stars in that film.

I was so impressed by Marshall’s feature directorial debut Dog Soldiers, which is one of the coolest werewolf movies ever made, it guaranteed that I’ll always watch any movie he happens to make. So I will definitely be checking out Duchess in August.

What did you think of the Duchess trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.