Little Red: Craig Conway to direct horror film produced by Neil Marshall

Neil Marshall got his feature directorial career started with one of the coolest werewolf movies ever made, Dog Soldiers, which begins with a scene where a camper played by Craig Conway gets attacked by a monstrous beast. Marshall went on to cast Conway as a different sort of monstrous beast in his next film, The Descent, then as a power-hungry cannibal named Sol in his film Doomsday (pictured above). Now Marshall is serving as an executive producer on Conway’s own feature directorial debut… and judging by the title, Conway might be getting his directing career started in a way similar to Marshall’s own. Because when I see the title Little Red , my first thought is that this could be a werewolf movie.

Deadline has confirmed that Little Red “ will reimagine the Little Red Riding Hood story through a contemporary lens. ” The involvement of werewolves, however, has not been confirmed. The story follows a fifteen year-old girl who unravels the dark secrets in her family.

House54 is producing Little Red, in association with Newtown Entertainment. Paul Murray is also a producer on the project, as is cinematographer Daniel Patrick Vaughan. Conway will be directing the film from a screenplay by Peter Stylianou, who previously wrote and directed the 2020 crime drama The Lost and the 2013 crime thriller Who Needs Enemies.

In addition to his Conway collaborations, Neil Marshall has directed The Lair, The Reckoning, Hellboy (2019), Centurion, a segment of the anthology Tales of Halloween, and episodes of Black Sails, Game of Thrones, Constantine, Hannibal, Timeless, Westworld, and Lost in Space. His latest movie is the action thriller Duchess, which Saban Films will be giving a digital and VOD release on August 9th. In the UK, Duchess will be getting a limited theatrical release on August 9th, and will then be available for digital download on the 12th.

I have enjoyed the movies Neil Marshall directed Craig Conway in, so I’m looking forward to seeing what a Conway-directed horror film that’s executive produced by Marshall will be like.

