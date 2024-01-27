Dune 2 popcorn bucket looks like more than just a sandworm…

The promotional popcorn bucket for Dune: Part Two is getting the internet all hot and bothered, as it doesn’t *only* resemble a sandworm…

Movie theaters love themselves some tie-in popcorn buckets but AMC may have outdone themselves and their competitors with this one. The popcorn bucket for Dune: Part Two has been unveiled and the internet has noticed that it is clearly a sandworm and nothing else…nothing else at all. What? We don’t see anythi – oohhhhhh…

Yes, before you enter the theater for Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated follow-up to his Oscar-winning Dune, you can go to concessions and order the popcorn bucket in question. And if you can do it with a straight face and without coming off like a weirdo, you’re definitely a better man than some of us. That’s because the item in question doesn’t only resemble one of Arrakis’s sandworms but a certain part of the female anatomy (you know the one)…For those who want to see what they can’t unsee, you can check out the Dune popcorn bucket below:

I kid you not… these are the #Dune2 popcorn buckets 😳💀 pic.twitter.com/hfDrBHJnbw — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) January 25, 2024

We do have to give credit to the Dune 2 popcorn bucket designers for doing a pretty good job at presenting a unique version of the gimmick, but surely this had to pass a number of approvals before it hits the market. Nobody looked at this and said what we’re all thinking?

another day working at the multiplex. everyone keeps asking me if they can fuck the Dune 2 popcorn bucket. buddy, this is an AMC, of course you can fuck the popcorn bucket. https://t.co/VMDrBlhKns — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 26, 2024

Themed buckets definitely have a following and AMC has been on a roll as of late, releasing a Barbie-themed convertible and a Mean Girls-themed Burn Book (which is totally not a place to store your weed). But this popcorn container for Dune: Part Two may outdo them all, hitting not just a familiar aspect of the movie but capturing the imagination – and we hope just the imagination – of the internet.

Dune: Part Two “will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.” The sequel comes to theaters on March 1st.

Are you planning on seeing Dune: Part Two in theaters? Do you hope to snag the popcorn bucket along with a ticket? Let us know below!