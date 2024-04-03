Dune: Part Two: Stephen McKinley Henderson has “no regrets” about Thufir Hawat being cut from the movie

Stephen McKinley Henderson played Thufir Hawat in Dune, but sadly, the Mentat adviser to House Atreides was nowhere to be found in Dune: Part Two.

The actor did shoot scenes for Dune: Part Two, but they wound up on the cutting room floor, which director Denis Villeneuve has said was one of the most painful choices he had to make. However, Henderson wasn’t too bothered. “ I shot stuff for them and had a great time with Denis and Austin Butler, ” Henderson told Entertainment Weekly. “ I got to have a nice lunch with Christopher Walken. It was a great thing to be a part of, and I understand it comes with the territory. Denis had to do the film that he had to do. So I just love being a part of it. No regrets. “

Henderson mentions shooting a scene with Austin Butler, who plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, which isn’t surprising for those who have read Frank Herbert’s novel. Following the massacre of House Atreides, Hawat is forced to serve House Harkonnen. Unfortunately, Henderson’s scenes will likely never be seen. “ You’ll never see it, ” he said. This echoes what Villeneuve has said about deleted scenes. “ I’m a strong believer that when it’s not in the movie, it’s dead, ” Villeneuve told Collider in February. “ I kill darlings, and it’s painful for me. “

Another actor whose character was cut from the film was Tim Blake Nelsen. Exactly who he portrayed is unknown, but some believe he was Count Hasimir Fenring, an assassin and advisor to the Emperor (Christopher Walken). Like Henderson, Nelsen doesn’t have any hard feelings, but admitted that he was “ heartbroken ” when he didn’t make the final film. “ I don’t think I’m at liberty to say what the scene was. I’d leave that to Denis if he wants to talk about it, ” Nelsen said. “ I had a great time over there shooting it. And then he had to cut it because he thought the movie was too long. And I am heartbroken over that, but there’s no hard feelings. I loved it, and I can’t wait to do something else with him and we certainly plan to do that. “