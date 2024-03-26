It is now written that Lisan Al Gaib shall prosper at his home at Warner Bros. Amid all the controversial decisions made by the famous water tower studio, the company recognizes that they can sometimes have their cake and eat it too. Margot Robbie’s company LuckyChap signed a first-look deal with Warners after the massive success of Barbie, and the actress has been aiming to bring some plucky creativity to projects that would have otherwise only capitalized on the name of the IP. The studio has also recently signed notable deals with Tom Cruise and Rian Johnson. Recently, the studio has shown that it has the makings of a newer, better class of franchise, with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two becoming a giant hit.

The Hollywood Reporter has now revealed that Dune: Part Two star Timothée Chalamet has now also signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Prior to Dune: Part Two, Chalamet would also rule the ticket sales over the holiday season last December when he starred in Wonka for Warners. These two projects Chalamet has starred in have generated over $1.2 billion at the box office. Details for this new deal have not been officially disclosed, but Chalamet would basically be producing as well as acting in the projects for the studio. As opposed to Robbie’s deal, where she isn’t necessarily slated to star in her producing projects, like the announced adaptation for The Sims.

Warner Bros. motion picture group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy have stated, “Over the last few years, we have admired not only Timothée’s commitment to his craft, which is evident in the range and depth of his varied roles, but also his unwavering dedication to give 100% of his time and attention to every project he has made here at Warner Bros. and elsewhere.” The statement continues, “His collaboration on the campaigns for Dune and Wonka is something we all enjoyed immensely, and the results speak for themselves. We continue to build for the future of the theatrical film business at Warner Bros. Discovery and are thrilled Timothée has chosen our studio to be his creative home.”