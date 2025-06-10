Movie Trailers

Ari Aster’s Eddington gets full trailer ahead of next month’s release

The COVID-19 pandemic caused strife in cities and towns all over the world. But Eddington, New Mexico, is the focus for Ari Aster, and you know if he’s behind the camera, things will be far worse than you can imagine. Now, months after the first teaser, a trailer for Eddington has arrived, giving us a more unsettling look at what the A24 superstar has in store before the film hits theaters on July 18th.

Here is the official plot of Eddington: “In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.” In addition to Phoenix, who previously teamed with Aster for 2023’s Beau Is Afraid, and Pascal, the cast also features Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Clifton Collins Jr., Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, and Michael Ward.

Eddington premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, competing for the Palme d’Or and making it the first of Aster’s films to do so. Unfortunately, the film received mixed reviews in France, causing some to wonder if he was a flash in the pan and wouldn’t be able to top Hereditary and Midsommar. But Aster purposely avoided them (at least at the time), telling The New York Times, “I have not been reading reviews while I’m doing press here, just because I know myself and it’s like quicksand. So I’ve been staying away from whatever people are saying until I leave. I knew what I was making, and we figured it would be divisive. I don’t even know if that’s the case, but I’ve heard something like that.”

Divisive or not, Eddington will still be one of the must-see films of this year, as Aster (love him or hate him) is one of the most unique directors working right now. With that and his most impressive cast to date, it’s not even close to time to lose faith in him after Beau Is Afraid and iffy buzz here.

What did you think of the trailer for Eddington? Will you be seeing the film in theaters?

