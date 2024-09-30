Emilia Pérez trailer takes you on a critically acclaimed psychedelic trip

There are trailers that practically show you the beat-by-beat story of the movie, then there are trailers where you can’t figure out what is happening throughout its run. The trailer for Netflix‘s new ambitious film Emilia Pérez is the latter. Jacques Audiard writes and directs the psychedelic trip of a movie, which is set to hit select theaters on November 1, then will become available on the streamer on November 13. The cast includes Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia), Zoe Saldaña (Rita), Selena Gomez (Jessi), Adriana Paz (Epifanía), and Edgar Ramírez (Gustavo).

The official synopsis reads:

“From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez.”

The original score and songs are by Clément Ducol and Camille. Pauline Lamy is on board as the executive producer and the producers of the film include Pascal Caucheteux, Jacques Audiard, Valérie Schermann and Anthony Vaccarello.

Karla Sofía Gascón told Netflix, “You have an action movie that’s not an action movie, a drama that’s not a drama, a comedy that’s not a comedy. It is such a great gift, and I’m so proud to be part of it.” Writer/director Jacques Audiard explained, “During the first lockdown, I wrote a treatment quickly, and I realized along the way that it was closer to an opera libretto than to a film script — it was broken down into acts, there were few sets, the characters were archetypal. The idea of doing an opera had crossed my mind as I was working on [1996’s] A Self-Made Hero.” One of the film’s stars, Zoe Saldaña, explains her character, “Rita wishes that she would just have this one opportunity, just any opportunity that will make her break out and break this glass ceiling that she finds herself never being able to shatter. And when the opportunity presents itself, she doesn’t think twice. She just takes it.”

Emilia Pérez. Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro in Emilia Pérez. Cr. Shanna Besson/PAGE 114 – WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – PATHÉ FILMS – FRANCE 2 CINÉMA © 2024.

Emilia Pérez. Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez in Emilia Pérez. Cr. Shanna Besson/PAGE 114 – WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – PATHÉ FILMS – FRANCE 2 CINÉMA © 2024.

Emilia Pérez. (L-R) Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez and Adriana Paz as Epifanía in Emilia Pérez. Cr. Shanna Besson/PAGE 114 – WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – PATHÉ FILMS – FRANCE 2 CINÉMA © 2024.

Emilia Pérez. Édgar Ramírez as Gustavo in Emilia Pérez. Cr. PAGE 114 – WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – PATHÉ FILMS – FRANCE 2 CINÉMA © 2024.