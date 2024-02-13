Ewan McGregor joins Anne Hathaway and David Robert Mitchell on Bad Robot’s mysterious dinosaur project

Eleven months ago, it was announced that Colossal star Anne Hathaway signed on to star in a mysterious project It Follows director David Robert Mitchell is making for Warner Bros. Pictures, Jackson Pictures, and J.J. Abrams’ company Bad Robot. Now, Hathaway finally has a co-star, as Deadline has broken the news that Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, has joined the project.

Details on this one, which doesn’t even have a title yet, are being kept under wraps, but last year film journalist Jeff Sneider reported the rumor that this happens to be “a dinosaur movie set in the ’80s”. In their report of the McGregor news, The Hollywood Reporter also said that their sources have described it as “a family adventure set in the 1980s that involves dinosaurs.” They added that Hathaway and McGregor would be playing the parents in this family adventure. Deadline’s sources simply described the project as a “thrill ride”… and it’s going to be shot in Imax to maximize the thrills.

It isn’t surprising that there’s not much information available, since this is a Bad Robot production, and Bad Robot likes to keep its movies as secretive as possible. Remember, they even managed to keep Cloverfield a secret until the trailer was released, and hid the fact that 10 Cloverfield Lane was a Cloverfield movie until the trailer for that one was released. Those are just a couple examples of their secrecy.

Mitchell has written the screenplay and is producing the movie with J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella for Bad Robot, as well as Jackson Pictures’ Matt Jackson. Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content serve as executive producers. Sheila Walcott and Zach Hamby are overseeing the project for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

Mitchell made his feature directorial debut with the 2010 comedy The Myth of the American Sleepover, then had a hit on his hands with It Follows in 2014. He stumbled a bit with his 2018 follow-up Under the Silver Lake, but now he’s rebounding with this project and the long-awaited It Follows sequel They Follow. Of course, since the project is set up at Warner Bros., now we just need to hope they won’t end up scrapping the movie for a tax write-off.

Does a mysterious dinosaur project from Bad Robot and David Robert Mitchell, starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.