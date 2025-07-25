F1 will be re-released in IMAX after the company saw an all-time high in profits this year

IMAX stock looks to be rising. The premium theater format has had a big year of special releases on the format, especially with Sinners being filmed with IMAX cameras and Ryan Coogler wanting to get as much as possible out of his picture. In fact, Sinners would accumulate so much word of mouth about the format that it saw a re-release in IMAX theaters earlier this summer after it completed its first run. Other films that capitalized on the format this year included Superman, Thunderbolts*, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and F1.

Deadline reports that the company had seen profits spike and revenue grow last quarter as the company beat Wall Street predictions with global box office up 19% year-on-year and its highest-grossing domestic quarter ever at $143 million. The format, which has 400 screens across the country, delivered about 10% of the domestic opening on seven consecutive IMAX formatted movies this summer, with a 20% share for Sinners, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and F1: The Movie. CEO Rich Gelfond said 10% “used to be the high end of what we delivered on major tentpole releases. Now that’s just business as usual.”

To celebrate, Gelfond says F1 will be re-released on the format on August 8.

Our Chris Bumbray gushed about the movie on the premium screen and couldn’t recommend it enough. He said, “I’d say yes—because like Top Gun: Maverick, they went all out to make F1 as realistic as possible. The movie was conceived, shot, and executed with direct involvement from the F1 world. They used Formula 2 cars modified to look like F1 cars, and races were shot at real F1 events—Silverstone, Hungaroring, Spa, and Monza—during off-hours and race weekends. Real F1 drivers were also involved, helping ground the movie in authenticity.

There’s no fake CG driving. The only CGI used was to tweak weather, add virtual extras, or pull off seamless camera transitions. Every bump, gear shift, and G-force twitch is visible in the actors’ or stunt drivers’ bodies—not faked with green screen. And that’s something you need to experience on an IMAX screen.