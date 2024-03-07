The new Fallout trailer announces a new release date as Vault Dwellers, the Ghoul, and more explore an irradiated wasteland

Today, Prime Video opened the vault to the official trailer for the upcoming post-apocalyptic series Fallout, based on the immensely popular retro-futuristic video game franchise. The cinematic trailer, which maintains the game’s expansive world-building and signature dark humor, sees vault dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) struggle to adapt to the twisted and dangerous world of the irradiated wasteland and offers the first glimpse of Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and Ma June (Dale Dickey). Prime Video’s Fallout series will premiere all eight episodes on April 11 on the streaming platform, one day sooner than previously announced.

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic role-playing video game series heavily influenced by 1950s post-war culture. Much of the franchise occurs hundreds of years after a great war over resources decimated the planet. The U.S. government set up a series of self-sufficient fallout shelters known as Vaults, but there wasn’t enough room for everyone, and those who survived the nuclear fallout became horribly mutated.

In the Fallout trailer, Ella Purnell is Lucy, “an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.”

Jonathan Nolan directed the first three episodes of the Kilter Films series. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” said Nolan and Joy in 2021 when Prime Video announced the project. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

Wow! Prime Video’s Fallout trailer is outstanding! This show resembles an honest-to-goodness adaptation of the video game franchise from people who genuinely care about the property and understand its dark humor and cast of bizarre characters. I was skeptical about this project, but now I’m counting the days until its release! Let’s go!