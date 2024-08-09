Get a first look at the inspirational sports drama Unstoppable

Amazon MGM shares the first new images from the film based on the true story of a wrestler who overcame insurmountable odds.

Amazon MGM has just released the first set of pictures from their upcoming original film Unstoppable. The drama features a star-studded cast with an ensemble that includes Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Anthony Robles with Don Cheadle and Jennifer Lopez. Unstoppable is an inspiring, true story about Anthony Robles (played by Jharrel Jerome) who defied every expectation to become a national wrestling champion. Unstoppable is produced by Artists Equity, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company.

The official plot synopsis from Amazon reads,
“Anthony Robles, despite being born without a right leg, rises to become a NCAA Division 1 Champion wrestler ultimately winning a national championship against the school that rejected him, national powerhouse Iowa. (Based on the book Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion, by Anthony Robles and Austin Murphy.)”

This film marks William Goldenberg’s directorial debut. He is a decorated Academy Award-winning editor for Argo with previous nominations including The Imitation GameZero Dark Thirty, Seabiscuit and The Insider. Anthony Robles himself is seen in the film and credited as “Anthony Robles Double,” performing the complex wrestling moves and stunts. He is also a producer on the film. Jharrel Jerome trained for months and worked very closely with Anthony to establish the physicality and determination required for the role.

The screenplay was penned by scribes Eric Champnella, Alex Harris and John Hindman. The film is produced by Ben Affleck, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Anthony Robles, Andrew Fraser, Gary Lewis and David Crockett. The sports drama is rated PG-13 and will be making its world premiere debut at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. The movie is due to hit select US and UK theaters in December.

