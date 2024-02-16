Fletch and Fletch Lives blu-ray specs and features are unveiled by Kino Lorber

Although collecting physical media doesn’t have the convenience appeal of streaming films, there is now sort of a stigma with purchasing movies through online platforms. Although its possible to compile a collection of movies through an online library, consumers will ultimately be at the whim of the service should it choose to keep the title available on their server. Additionally, there are a number of titles that don’t happen to find their way to have streaming access and physical media distributors like Shout and Vinegar Syndrome have dedicated their business to some overlooked titles.

Kino Lorber, another great media distributor has just unveiled the technical specs for the Chevy Chase Fletch films via Blu-ray.com, as well as revealing the special features that can be found on the new blu-rays. In 2022, Jon Hamm would take up the mantle in the long-in-development third movie, Confess, Fletch, which is based on the same mystery novels from Gregory McDonald. The Chevy Chase films are regarded as some of his best works (well, maybe the second one less so) and you can now take a look at the upcoming restorations of the comedies, which are set to become available on April 16.

Special Features and Technical Specs for Fletch:

NEW 2K RESTORATION FROM AN INTERPOSITIVE

NEW Audio Commentary by Entertainment Journalists/Authors Bryan Reesman and Max Evry

Audio Commentary by Entertainment Journalists/Authors Bryan Reesman and Max Evry Just Charge it to the Underhills: Making and Remembering Fletch – 2007 Featurette with Actor M. Emmet Walsh, Actor Richard Libertini, Actor Tim Matheson, Screenwriter Andrew Bergman, Actor George Wyner, Actor Larry Flash Jenkins, Actress Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Producer Alan Greisman, Producer Peter Douglas, Editor Richard Harris, First Assistant Director Wolfgang Glattes, Associate Producer/Production Manager Gordon Webb and Featurette Producer Jason Hillhouse (26:32)

The Disguises: From John Cocktoaston to Harry S. Truman – 2007 Featurette with Makeup Artist Ken Chase, Hair Stylist Bunny Parker, Screenwriter Andrew Bergman, Actress Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Actor Tim Matheson, Actor Larry Flash Jenkins, Producer Peter Douglas, Producer Alan Greisman and Associate Producer/Production Manager Gordon Webb (4:53)

Favorite Fletch Moments – 2007 Featurette (2:35)

Chevy Chase: Reba Merrill Profile – 1985 Interview with Chevy Chase (3:41)

4 TV Spots

Theatrical Trailer (Newly Mastered in 2K)

Optional English Subtitles

Special Features and Technical Specs for Fletch Lives: