Fly Me to the Moon will finally make its streaming debut on Apple TV+ next month

Fly Me to the Moon, the romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, is finally making its streaming debut. Apple Original Films announced today that the film will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on December 6th.

Fly Me to the Moon was originally slated to debut on Apple TV+, but after positive test screenings, it was given a theatrical release in July. Unfortunately, the film grossed just $42.2 million against a budget of $100 million. It also received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. That’s typically a recipe for a studio to immediately dump the film on streaming, so it’s surprising that Apple has waited so long. Perhaps they’re hoping the film will find a bigger audience over the holidays.

The film is “ set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing wunderkind Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s already difficult task. When the President deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins… “

Related Fly Me To The Moon Review