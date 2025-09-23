Fortitude: Nicolas Cage joins an all-star cast for Simon West’s World War II espionage film

Three weeks ago, we saw the first teaser trailer for The Carpenter’s Son, a horror tale that stars Nicolas Cage and is based on the childhood of Jesus Christ. With the film heading toward a Fall 2025 release, a second teaser trailer has also recently dropped online. Cage is showing no signs of slowing as he will now be filming a World War II espionage film, Fortitude, from his Con Air director, Simon West. Filming already commenced on September 8 in London and Cage joins an impressive ensemble of actors.

Fortitude has a cast that includes Matthew Goode (The Imitation Game), Ed Skrein (Jurassic World: Rebirth), Jordi Mollà (Mobland), Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness), Michael Sheen (Frost/Nixon), Art Malik (True Lies), Lukas Haas (Inception), Adrian Topol (Franz + Polina), Emilio Sakraya (Sixty Minutes), Paul Anderson (Peaky Blinders), and Ben Kingsley (Ghandi).

Per Deadline, “The movie is based on the true story of British Intelligence operatives using unprecedented strategic operations to fool Nazi leadership and help change the course of World War II. With historical consultation from Joshua Levine (Dunkirk), the film follows the brilliance of British Army officers Dudley Clarke and Thomas Argyll ‘Tar’ Robertson, who deployed an elaborate web of deception campaigns, including fictitious armies, fake military equipment, and a network of double agents to mislead Nazi Intelligence. Among them was Yugoslavian playboy Dusko Popov, a real-life double agent, who is said to have inspired Ian Fleming’s James Bond character.”

Simon Afram, whose credits include Lear Rex, wrote the screenplay that West is directing from. Afram shows his enthusiasm with a statement, “We are excited to bring together such a remarkable ensemble. Their chemistry and depth, paired with West’s direction, elevate this story into something truly gripping and unforgettable.”

Afram is also on board as a producer, and he’s joined by Georgette Turner (location manager, Wonder Woman), Reza Roohi (ATL Hustle), and Edward Kahl (Queen of Manhattan). The executive producers on the project include Bianca Goodloe and David Scaramanga. Casting is by Rich Mento, CSA. Goodloe Law is legal counsel and the production company of record is listed as Op-Fortitude Ltd.