Fountain of Youth: Eiza Gonzalez has been added to the cast of the Guy Ritchie film starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman

Guy Ritchie’s next project is building steam. Fountain of Youth is set to star John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. The fantasy-adventure film comes from Apple and Skydance, who have partnered on several features already and have been excited to move the script forward. It was recently announced that Domhnall Gleeson, of Ex-Machina and the Star Wars sequels, joined the cast.

Deadline is reporting that Eiza Gonzalez has now been added to the project. Gonzalez previously worked with Ritchie on the upcoming historical war drama starring Henry Cavill titled The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal. That film is set to release on April 19. You can also catch Gonzalez in the upcoming David Benioff and D.B Weiss’ series, 3 Body Problem for Netflix. The trailer for that show was recently released.

This mythological project is penned by Scream VI writer James Vanderbilt. It is said to involve “two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives…and possibly lead to immortality.” The movie will be produced by Apple and Skydance, along with Vinson Films and Project X Entertainment. The script was a high priority at Skydance since they received Vanderbilt’s screenplay, and it reportedly “blew execs away.”