Fountain of Youth: Eiza Gonzalez has been added to the cast of the Guy Ritchie film starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman

Guy Ritchie’s upcoming project adds his star of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare to his upcoming fantasy-adventure film.

By
eiza gonzalez, fountain of youth, john krasinski, natalie portman, guy ritchie

Guy Ritchie’s next project is building steam. Fountain of Youth is set to star John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. The fantasy-adventure film comes from Apple and Skydance, who have partnered on several features already and have been excited to move the script forward. It was recently announced that Domhnall Gleeson, of Ex-Machina and the Star Wars sequels, joined the cast.

Deadline is reporting that Eiza Gonzalez has now been added to the project. Gonzalez previously worked with Ritchie on the upcoming historical war drama starring Henry Cavill titled The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal. That film is set to release on April 19. You can also catch Gonzalez in the upcoming David Benioff and D.B Weiss’ series, 3 Body Problem for Netflix. The trailer for that show was recently released.

This mythological project is penned by Scream VI writer James Vanderbilt. It is said to involve “two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives…and possibly lead to immortality.” The movie will be produced by Apple and Skydance, along with Vinson Films and Project X Entertainment. The script was a high priority at Skydance since they received Vanderbilt’s screenplay, and it reportedly “blew execs away.”

According to Deadline, “Hailing from a first-look partnership between Apple and Skydance Media, Fountain of Youth will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Tripp Vinson will produce through his Vinson Films as will Project X Entertainment with Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein producing for the company. Ritchie & Ivan Atkinson and Jake Myers are also producing with Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella) serving as executive producers.”

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Rust production
Alec Baldwin has been indicted by a grand jury in the Rust shooting case
eiza gonzalez, fountain of youth, john krasinski, natalie portman, guy ritchie
Fountain of Youth: Eiza Gonzalez has been added to the cast of the Guy Ritchie film starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman
The February release of the Marvel-inspired Madame Web is hyped with a featurette and a batch of character posters
Madame Web gets a new batch of character posters and a promotional featurette
andrew mccarthy, brat pack
Andrew McCarthy is set to reunite with the Brat Pack for his Hulu documentary, Brats
View All

About the Author

1244 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Eiza Gonzalez News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles